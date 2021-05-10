Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $32.98 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

