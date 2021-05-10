Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

