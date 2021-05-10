Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

