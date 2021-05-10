Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $986,004.72 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 97.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 86% lower against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $986,004.72 and $346.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

