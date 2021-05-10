Zero (ZER) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Zero has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $28,110.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00529660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00220406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00243692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 114.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,979,490 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

