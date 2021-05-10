Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,903.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $632,832.57 and approximately $8,903.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

