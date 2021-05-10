Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury General by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE MCY opened at $66.67 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

