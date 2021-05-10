Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $54.97 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

