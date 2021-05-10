Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.