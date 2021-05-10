Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $6,784,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $17,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

