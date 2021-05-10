Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

