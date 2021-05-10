Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $73.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $3,359,574. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

