Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 120,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

