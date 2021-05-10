Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z opened at $118.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

