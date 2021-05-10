Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Purchases $171,580.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZBH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

