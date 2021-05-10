ZIPRECRUITER, INC. (ZIP) Plans to Raise $0 in May 26th IPO

ZIPRECRUITER, INC. (ZIP) is planning to raise $0 in an IPO on Wednesday, May 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 86,600,000 shares at $0.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ZIPRECRUITER, INC. generated $418.1 million in revenue and $86 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Evercore Group, William Blair and Raymond James were co-managers.

ZIPRECRUITER, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: IPOScoop has “NO CALL” on this offering because it is NOT a traditional IPO. This is a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. This offering does not have underwriters. Instead, the investment banks named here are acting as financial advisors.) Our Mission: To actively connect people to their next great opportunity. The Problem: Twenty years after moving online, the job market remains painfully inefficient. Job seekers are required to navigate on their own in order to find the right jobs to apply to, usually across multiple sites, and without effective tools for monitoring new opportunities. Employers in turn are overwhelmed by the complexity of modern recruiting given the abundance of job boards, search engines, and social networks to source talent from. Neither side is an expert at their role. Neither side enjoys the process. Our Business: We founded ZipRecruiter to simplify the job market for both job seekers and employers. Unlike traditional online job sites, ZipRecruiter works like a matchmaker curating job opportunities for job seekers, and candidates for employers. Since the founding of our company in 2010, over 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have come to ZipRecruiter for their hiring and job search needs. For job seekers across all industries and levels of seniority, we operate like a dedicated recruiter. That means presenting strong fit job opportunities, proactively pitching potential candidates to employers, and providing job seekers with updates on the status of their applications. This makes job seekers feel supported while searching for work. That’s why ZipRecruiter has been the No. 1-rated job seeker app on iOS and Android for the past four years. For employers, we focus on building technology to rapidly deliver quality candidates to companies of all sizes and across all industries. Our algorithms alert the best job seekers in our marketplace when a job goes live. Employers posting jobs often get their first quality candidate before they can get up from their chair. “.

ZIPRECRUITER, INC. was founded in 2010 and has 772 employees. The company is located at 604 Arizona Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401 and can be reached via phone at (877) 252-1062 or on the web at http://www.ziprecruiter.com/.

