ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,940,729.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

