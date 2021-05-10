Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. On average, analysts expect Zovio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZVO opened at $3.55 on Monday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

