Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $175.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,170 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.91. 53,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.