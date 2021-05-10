Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $46.18 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $46,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $138.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.