Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 371,380 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. 570,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

