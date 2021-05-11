-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

PI stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $1,931,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.