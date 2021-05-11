$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. LSI Industries also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.