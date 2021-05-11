$0.09 EPS Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,433. Triterras has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

