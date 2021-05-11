$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

