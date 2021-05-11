$0.12 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.20. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,179,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 609,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

