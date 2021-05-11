$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

