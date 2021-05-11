-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 1,451,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,722. The company has a market cap of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 370,770 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $1,812,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

