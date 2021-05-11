$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $60,348,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $44,322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 779,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

