-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

ARDX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

