-$0.37 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 423,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.