$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $928.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

