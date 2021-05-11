$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 189.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.