$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

