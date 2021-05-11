$0.93 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,425 shares of company stock worth $4,469,083 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

