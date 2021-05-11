-$0.94 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.15). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

