0Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $350,158.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $350,158.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.