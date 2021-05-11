$1.03 EPS Expected for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

