10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $137.74. 43,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619 over the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

