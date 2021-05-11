112,180 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 79.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 2,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,304. The company has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. B. Riley raised their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

