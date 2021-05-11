11,946 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

