$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $12.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.92 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 1,288,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $103,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 57,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 149,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

