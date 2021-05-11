1,260 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.