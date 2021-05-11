1,546 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

