16,148 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

