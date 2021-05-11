16,173 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,361. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.