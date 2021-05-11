$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $163.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.57 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

ALRM traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,433. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,570 shares of company stock worth $3,348,015 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.