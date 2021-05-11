$167.87 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $167.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech posted sales of $132.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

