1,833 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

