$202.93 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $202.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $6,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,082,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 566,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.